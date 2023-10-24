First Busey: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — First Busey Corp. (BUSE) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $30.7 million.…

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — First Busey Corp. (BUSE) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $30.7 million.

The bank, based in Champaign, Illinois, said it had earnings of 54 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 55 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $153.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $108.8 million, also exceeding Street forecasts.

First Busey shares have declined 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $18.68, a decline of 22% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BUSE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BUSE

