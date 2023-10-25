First Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) — SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) — First Bancorp (FBNC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of…

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) — SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) — First Bancorp (FBNC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $29.9 million.

The Southern Pines, North Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of 73 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The bank holding company for First Bank posted revenue of $139 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $99.9 million, which missed Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FBNC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FBNC

