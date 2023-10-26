First American Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — First American Financial Corp. (FAF) on Thursday reported a loss…

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — First American Financial Corp. (FAF) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Ana, California-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs and amortization costs, were $1.22 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $1.48 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FAF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FAF

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.