FB Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — FB Financial Corp. (FBK) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $19.2 million.

The bank, based in Nashville, Tennessee, said it had earnings of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 71 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $182 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $109 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $122.7 million.

