Farmland Partners: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $4.2 million.

The Denver-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The real estate investment trust specializing in farmland posted revenue of $11.6 million in the period.

