Farmers National: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CANFIELD, Ohio (AP) — CANFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) on Wednesday reported net income of $13.3 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Canfield, Ohio, said it had earnings of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 40 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $64.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $43.6 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

