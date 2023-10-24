F5: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $152.1 million. The…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $152.1 million.

The Seattle-based company said it had profit of $2.55 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.50 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.22 per share.

The computer networking company posted revenue of $707 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $701.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $394.9 million, or $6.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.81 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, F5 expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.97 to $3.09. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.61.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $675 million to $695 million for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $690.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FFIV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FFIV

