Exxon: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SPRING, Texas (AP) — SPRING, Texas (AP) — Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $9.07 billion.…

SPRING, Texas (AP) — SPRING, Texas (AP) — Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $9.07 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Spring, Texas-based company said it had profit of $2.25. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.27 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations, but Exxon does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.36 per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $90.76 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $89.29 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XOM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XOM

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.