Expro Group Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.9 million in its third quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and severance costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The oil and gas pipe provider posted revenue of $369.8 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $395.4 million.

