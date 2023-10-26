ExlService Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $43.9 million.…

The New York-based company said it had profit of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 37 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The provider of outsourcing services posted revenue of $411 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $405.7 million.

ExlService Holdings expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.40 to $1.42 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.62 billion to $1.63 billion.

