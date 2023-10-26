Evertec: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Evertec Inc. (EVTC) on Thursday reported third-quarter net…

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Evertec Inc. (EVTC) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $10 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Juan, Puerto Rico-based company said it had profit of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 80 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The payment processing company posted revenue of $173.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $157.4 million.

Evertec expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.81 to $2.86 per share, with revenue in the range of $663 million to $667 million.

