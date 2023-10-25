Everest Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Everest Group, Ltd. (EG) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $678 million.…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Everest Group, Ltd. (EG) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $678 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of $15.63. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $14.14 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $10.18 per share.

The reinsurance company posted revenue of $3.99 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.02 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.83 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.