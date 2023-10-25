Evercore: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Evercore Inc. (EVR) on Wednesday reported net income of $52.1 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — Evercore Inc. (EVR) on Wednesday reported net income of $52.1 million in its third quarter.

The company, based in New York, said it had earnings of $1.30 per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $574.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $574.4 million, which beat Street forecasts.

