Evans Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN) on Thursday reported net income of $3.6 million…

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN) on Thursday reported net income of $3.6 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Williamsville, New York, said it had earnings of 66 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $29.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $19.8 million, missing Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVBN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVBN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.