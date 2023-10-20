Euronet Worldwide: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $104.2 million.…

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $104.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Leawood, Kansas-based company said it had profit of $2.05. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to $2.72 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.70 per share.

The electronic payments and transactions processor posted revenue of $1 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $980.2 million.

