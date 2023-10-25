Live Radio
Ethan Allen: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 25, 2023, 4:16 PM

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) on Wednesday reported profit of $14.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Danbury, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 58 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 63 cents per share.

The home furnishings company posted revenue of $163.9 million in the period.

