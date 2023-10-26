Essex Property Trust: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) on Thursday reported a key…

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The San Mateo, California-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $251.3 million, or $3.78 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $3.77 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $87.3 million, or $1.36 per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in San Mateo, California, posted revenue of $419.2 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $419.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Essex Property Trust expects its per-share funds from operations to range from $3.73 to $3.85.

The company expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $14.94 to $15.06 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ESS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ESS

