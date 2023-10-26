Escalade: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Escalade Inc. (ESCA) on Thursday reported earnings of $4.3 million in its…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Escalade Inc. (ESCA) on Thursday reported earnings of $4.3 million in its third quarter.

The Evansville, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 31 cents per share.

The maker of sporting goods products posted revenue of $73.4 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ESCA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ESCA

