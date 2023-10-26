Erie Indemnity: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Erie Indemnity Co. (ERIE) on Thursday reported net income of $131 million…

Listen now to WTOP News

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Erie Indemnity Co. (ERIE) on Thursday reported net income of $131 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Erie, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $2.51.

The insurance company posted revenue of $858.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ERIE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ERIE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.