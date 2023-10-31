Equitrans Midstream: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $112.8 million.…

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $112.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 28 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $338.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $333.5 million.

