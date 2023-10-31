Equinox Gold: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $2.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The gold miner posted revenue of $284.7 million in the period.

