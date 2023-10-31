VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Equinox Gold: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Equinox Gold: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 31, 2023, 7:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $2.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The gold miner posted revenue of $284.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EQX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EQX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up