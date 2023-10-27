Equinor: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

STAVANGER NORWAY, Norway (AP) — STAVANGER NORWAY, Norway (AP) — Equinor ASA (EQNR) on Friday reported earnings of $2.5 billion…

STAVANGER NORWAY, Norway (AP) — Equinor ASA (EQNR) on Friday reported earnings of $2.5 billion in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Stavanger Norway, Norway-based company said it had net income of 84 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 92 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $26.02 billion in the period.

