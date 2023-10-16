Israel-Hamas war: Live updates | Conflict could spread across Middle East | Israel-Hamas conflict explained | 2 American hostages freed | Journalists in Gaza struggling
Envirotech Vehicles: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 16, 2023, 4:27 PM

OSCEOLA, Ark. (AP) — OSCEOLA, Ark. (AP) — Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (EVTV) on Monday reported a loss of $2.3 million in its first quarter.

The Osceola, Arkansas-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share.

The hybrid vehicle drivetrain maker posted revenue of $523,200 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $523,000.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVTV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVTV

