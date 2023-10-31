Enterprise Products: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.32 billion.…

HOUSTON (AP) — Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.32 billion.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 60 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The provider of midstream energy services posted revenue of $12 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.34 billion.

