VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Enterprise Financial Services: Q3…

Enterprise Financial Services: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 23, 2023, 4:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (EFSC) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $44.7 million.

The bank, based in Clayton, Missouri, said it had earnings of $1.17 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.24 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $213 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $153.7 million, which beat Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EFSC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EFSC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up