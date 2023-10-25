Ensign Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) on Wednesday reported…

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $63.9 million.

The San Juan Capistrano, California-based company said it had profit of $1.11 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.20 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.18 per share.

The provider of nursing and rehabilitative care services posted revenue of $940.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $939 million.

Ensign Group expects full-year earnings to be $4.73 to $4.79 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.72 billion to $3.73 billion.

