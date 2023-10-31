EnPro: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) on Tuesday reported net income of $8.3 million…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) on Tuesday reported net income of $8.3 million in its third quarter.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.58 per share.

The industrial products maker posted revenue of $250.7 million in the period.

EnPro expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.70 to $7.10 per share.

