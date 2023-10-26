Enphase Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $114…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $114 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fremont, California-based company said it had net income of 80 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.02 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The solar technology company posted revenue of $551.1 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Fifteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $562.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Enphase Energy said it expects revenue in the range of $300 million to $350 million.

