Enova International: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Enova International Inc. (ENVA) on Tuesday reported profit of $41.3 million in its third…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Enova International Inc. (ENVA) on Tuesday reported profit of $41.3 million in its third quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.29 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.50 per share.

The online financial services company posted revenue of $551.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENVA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.