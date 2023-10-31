VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » EnLink Midstream: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EnLink Midstream: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 31, 2023, 5:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $29.5 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 10 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The natural gas company posted revenue of $1.75 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENLC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENLC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up