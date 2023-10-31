EnLink Midstream: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $29.5 million. The Dallas-based…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $29.5 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 10 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The natural gas company posted revenue of $1.75 billion in the period.

