Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Encore Wire: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Encore Wire: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 24, 2023, 5:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Encore Wire Corp. (WIRE) on Tuesday reported profit of $82.1 million in its third quarter.

The McKinney, Texas-based company said it had net income of $4.82 per share.

The copper wire maker posted revenue of $637 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WIRE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WIRE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up