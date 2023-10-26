Encompass Health: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Encompass Health Corp. (EHC) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $85.3…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Encompass Health Corp. (EHC) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $85.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had net income of 84 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 86 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The rehabilitation hospital operator posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.2 billion.

Encompass Health expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.41 to $3.52 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.77 billion to $4.8 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EHC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.