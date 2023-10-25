Live Radio
Employers Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 25, 2023, 5:53 PM

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Employers Holdings Inc. (EIG) on Wednesday reported net income of $14 million in its third quarter.

The Henderson, Nevada-based company said it had net income of 54 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 68 cents per share.

The provider of workers-compensation insurance posted revenue of $203.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EIG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EIG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

