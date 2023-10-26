Emcor Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Emcor Group Inc. (EME) on Thursday reported earnings of $169.4 million in…

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Emcor Group Inc. (EME) on Thursday reported earnings of $169.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $3.57. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.61 per share.

The construction and maintenance company posted revenue of $3.21 billion in the period.

Emcor Group expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.25 to $12.65 per share, with revenue expected to be $12.5 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EME at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EME

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.