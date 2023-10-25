Element Solutions: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Element Solutions Inc (ESI) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Element Solutions Inc (ESI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $31.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 36 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The specialty chemical and printing products posted revenue of $599.3 million in the period.

Element Solutions expects full-year earnings to be $1.30 per share.

