Edwards Lifesciences: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $384.9 million.…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $384.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of 63 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 59 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $1.48 billion in the period, also meeting Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in December, Edwards Lifesciences expects its per-share earnings to range from 60 cents to 66 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.45 billion to $1.53 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Edwards Lifesciences expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.50 to $2.60 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EW

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.