Eastman Chemical: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) — KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) — Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $178 million.

On a per-share basis, the Kingsport, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $1.49. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.47 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.45 per share.

The specialty chemicals maker posted revenue of $2.27 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.26 billion.

Eastman Chemical expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.30 to $6.50 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EMN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EMN

