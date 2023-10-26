Eagle Materials: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $150.6 million.…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $150.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $4.26. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.28 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.18 per share.

The maker of gypsum wallboard and cement posted revenue of $622.2 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $632.2 million.

