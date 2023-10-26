Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Dril-Quip: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Dril-Quip: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 26, 2023, 5:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) on Thursday reported a loss of $7 million in its third quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The maker of offshore drilling and production equipment posted revenue of $117.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DRQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DRQ

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up