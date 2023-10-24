Dow Inc.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Dow Inc. (DOW) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $302 million. The…

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Dow Inc. (DOW) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $302 million.

The Midland, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 48 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The materials science posted revenue of $10.73 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.68 billion.

