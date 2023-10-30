Live Radio
Douglas Dynamics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 30, 2023, 6:25 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Douglas Dynamics Inc. (PLOW) on Monday reported net income of $5.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The snowplow maker posted revenue of $144.1 million in the period.

Douglas Dynamics expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.30 to $1.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $610 million to $640 million.

