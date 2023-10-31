Dorman Products: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COLMAR, Pa. (AP) — COLMAR, Pa. (AP) — Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $40.5 million.…

COLMAR, Pa. (AP) — COLMAR, Pa. (AP) — Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $40.5 million.

The Colmar, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.40 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.60 per share.

The distributor of parts to automotive retailers posted revenue of $488.2 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $483.9 million.

Dorman Products expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.35 to $4.55 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.93 billion to $1.95 billion.

