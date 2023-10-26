Donegal: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MARIETTA, Pa. (AP) — MARIETTA, Pa. (AP) — Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) on Thursday reported a loss of $805,000 in…

MARIETTA, Pa. (AP) — Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) on Thursday reported a loss of $805,000 in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Marietta, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 1 cent per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $233.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $235.2 million.

