Does Medicaid Pay for Assisted Living: What Is Covered and What’s Not

Medicaid, a joint federal and state health insurance program for low-income individuals, can help cover some costs associated with long-term care and assisted living.

But who qualifies, and how much does Medicaid cover? We’ll examine the ins and outs of Medicaid options so you can budget accordingly for your stay at an assisted living community.

Does Medicaid Pay for Assisted Living?

Many people want to know: Does Medicaid pay for assisted living? The short answer is it can, in some cases, but there’s much more to know about this public health assistance program.

First, it’s important to note that Medicaid is a separate program from Medicare.

— Medicare is federal health insurance for people age 65 and older. Some people with disabilities who are younger than 65 can qualify for Medicare coverage if they meet certain criteria.

— Medicaid acts as a social safety net for low-income individuals regardless of age. While the federal government imposes certain rules that each state agency must follow, Medicaid benefits are managed at the state level. Together with the Children’s Health Insurance Program, Medicaid provides health coverage to more than 92.5 million Americans and is the single largest source of health coverage in the U.S.

According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, to qualify for Medicaid you must meet several criteria:

— Your income must be below your state’s Medicaid income limit, or your medical-related care expenses must exceed your income.

— Your “countable assets” (cash, stocks, bonds, investments, bank accounts and real estate holdings that are not your primary residence) must fall within a certain range.

— You must be a citizen of the U.S. or a permanent resident.

— You must reside in the same state where you’re seeking benefits.

— You must have a qualifying medical need.

Which assisted living costs are covered by Medicaid?

One of the biggest differences between Medicare and Medicaid comes in how these programs cover care options. Medicaid covers some expenses, while Medicare does not.

“Medicaid benefits are guaranteed to certain individuals, including the elderly, who meet specific income limits,” explains Diane J. Omdahl, Wisconsin-based president and co-founder of the Medicare consulting firm 65 Incorporated. “One of these benefits is long-term care, which can cover the costs of assisted living for those who qualify.”

To be clear, Medicaid does not cover for the cost of room and board in assisted living facilities. However, some states offer home and community-based services, or HCBS, waivers that may cover some or all of these expenses for those who are unable to pay. Covered costs typically include:

— Activities of daily living, such as toileting and personal hygiene.

— Nursing care.

— Medical supplies and equipment.

— Medication management.

— Medical assessments and exams, such as preventive care, checkups and diagnostic tests.

— Case management services (coordination with medical providers).

— Respite care for a primary caregiver.

— Mental health services.

— Access to senior centers or adult day care services.

— Transportation services, particularly to and from medical appointments.

Which assisted living costs are not covered by Medicaid?

As mentioned, while Medicaid covers most of your nursing and medical care needs while you’re living in an assisted living community, it doesn’t pay directly for room and board.

Check with your state agency that handles Medicaid benefits to determine your eligibility for any supplemental assistance programs, what exactly is covered and how to get enrolled. The Medicaid.gov website lists lots of resources that can direct you to the right place in your state to ask for help paying for assisted living expenses.

Am I Eligible for Medicaid Payments for Assisted Living?

To qualify for a Medicaid HCBS waiver for assisted living, you must meet certain financial and functional requirements. These can vary by state, but in most states, the financial requirements indicate that the applicant can’t have income in excess of 300% of the Federal Benefit Rate. The 2023 Federal Benefit Rate is $914 for a single individual and $1,371 for a married couple. So, if you’re taking in more than $2,742 per month as an individual or $4,113 as a married couple, Medicaid won’t be able to help you.

The Federal Benefit Rate figures are adjusted annually. For 2024, they will increase to $943 per individual and $1,415 per couple. That means your monthly income would need to be below $2,829 for an individual or under $4,245 for a married couple in order for you to remain eligible for Medicaid benefits in most states.

The American Council on Aging reports that if you qualify for Social Security Insurance benefits, you’ll also qualify for Medicaid benefits in some states.

How to Apply for Medicaid

Using Medicaid benefits to cover some of the costs of assisted living will require you to apply for and receive an HCBS waiver — and that’s not guaranteed because each state has caps on enrollment in the program.

These waivers, also called Section 1915(c) waivers, are a provision of Medicaid law that allows a state to waive rules that would otherwise apply. This way, states can provide expanded care for a certain target group, such as older adults or pregnant women, or reduce costs.

More specifically, these waivers can meet the needs of seniors who prefer to get long-term care services and support in their home or community rather than in an institutional setting, such as a nursing home. The idea is that providing care in the person’s house or in an assisted living facility is often less expensive than providing the same care in a nursing home.

The Medicaid.gov website also lists resources for learning more and applying for these waivers in every state. You can access Medicaid application information specific to your state on that website as well.

Other Ways to Pay for Assisted Living

Many people assume that Medicare will cover senior care expenses, but this can be a pricey misconception, Omdahl says.

“It’s worth noting that Medicare, often mistaken for covering long-term care, actually does not provide such coverage. In fact, 56% of middle-income baby boomers believe that Medicare will pay for their ongoing long-term care.”

This misunderstanding may lead to an unpleasant surprise when seniors go to pay for such care and find that Medicare simply doesn’t cover those needs. Instead, Omdahl recommends looking to other programs and products for help in paying for senior living expenses.

“There are several options available to help older adults cover the costs of assisted living, especially if they require assistance with daily activities,” she says.

These options include:

— Traditional long-term care insurance.

— Deferred long-term care annuities.

— Combination insurance products.

— Health savings accounts.

— Reverse mortgages.

— Charitable remainder trusts.

— Medicare Advantage plans.

— Medicaid.

Preparing for Care Needs Early

No matter how you opt to fund your care needs later in life, the key is to start planning as early as possible, says Stephanie Pogue, a St. Louis-based Certified Medicare Insurance Planner and the CEO of St. Louis Insurance Group.

“From my experience, it’s best to plan ahead for long-term care situations since they can be very expensive. People should look into long-term care insurance policies well before you think you may need care.”

This type of policy will help pay for nursing home and assisted living communities, “but the policy must be in place for a period of time prior to using the services and you must be healthy enough to qualify for it initially,” she adds.

If you don’t have such a policy, you may be in for a bumpy ride until you have spent down your reserves enough to qualify for Medicaid.

“People must pay out of pocket until their assets are depleted and the state’s Medicaid program steps in,” Pogue notes.

