DexCom: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The San Diego-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 50 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $975 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $937.3 million.

DexCom expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.58 billion to $3.6 billion.

