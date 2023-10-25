Deutsche Bank: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Deutsche Bank AG (DB) on Wednesday reported net income of $1.12 billion…

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Deutsche Bank AG (DB) on Wednesday reported net income of $1.12 billion in its third quarter.

The Frankfurt, Germany-based bank said it had earnings of 61 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $16.56 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $7.76 billion, which topped Street forecasts.

