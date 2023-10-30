Denny’s: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Denny’s Corp. (DENN) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $7.9 million. On…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Denny’s Corp. (DENN) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $7.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Spartanburg, South Carolina-based company said it had net income of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 17 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The restaurant operator posted revenue of $114.2 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $117 million.

