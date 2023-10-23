Delta Restricts Sky Club Access

In response to crowded airport lounges, Delta Air Lines recently announced changes to who can access Delta Sky Clubs. These…

In response to crowded airport lounges, Delta Air Lines recently announced changes to who can access Delta Sky Clubs. These changes affect travelers who purchased memberships, achieved elite status or applied for certain credit cards — not only impacting who can enter the lounges, but also reducing the number of times you can enter per year. Learn more about the new rules, which credit cards are affected and what you should do going forward.

What Are Delta Sky Clubs?

Delta Sky Clubs are the exclusive lounges operated by Delta Air Lines. With more than 50 locations around the world, these lounges offer complimentary food, drinks and Wi-Fi, along with comfortable seating, showers and more to eligible travelers. These lounges are staffed with Delta Sky Club ambassadors who answer questions, provide flight information and help during delays or cancellations.

“Having a place to relax makes the entire travel experience significantly better,” says Jennifer Yellin, a travel blogger at Deals We Like. “It allows travelers a space to do work, take a phone call in silence and most importantly, eat and drink. Having access to a lounge is also incredibly helpful during a flight delay.”

What Are the New Rules for Delta Sky Club Access?

Delta Air Lines is changing the rules for who can enter Delta Sky Clubs and how often they have access. The implementation date and rules vary.

— Delta Sky Club membership. Purchase an individual membership ($695 or 69,500 miles per year) or executive membership ($1,495 or 149,500 miles) and enjoy complimentary access when flying Delta or its eligible partners. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, annual memberships are only available to Delta Medallion members.

— Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express Card and Delta SkyMiles Reserve Business American Express Card. Effective Feb. 1, 2025, Reserve cardholders are limited to 10 visits per year when flying Delta. To earn unlimited visits starting Feb. 1 of each year, they must spend at least $75,000 between Jan. 1 and December of the preceding year.

— Delta SkyMiles Platinum American Express Card and Delta SkyMiles Platinum Business American Express Card. Effective Jan. 1, 2024, Platinum cardholders can no longer pay to enter Sky Club lounges.

— The Platinum Card from American Express and/or Centurion card. Effective Jan. 1, 2025, American Express Platinum and Centurion cardholders are limited to six visits per year when flying Delta. They can earn unlimited visits starting Feb. 1 each year by spending $75,000 or more during the previous calendar year.

— Premium ticket. Delta One passengers traveling on domestic or international flights receive complimentary access to the Sky Club lounges. Domestic travelers connecting to an international Delta One flight may also enter. Additionally, you may enter the lounge when flying internationally in First or Business Class on a SkyTeam flight (excluding Delta).

— Elite status. Delta Medallion Gold, Platinum and Diamond members have access to the lounges when flying Delta One or an international Delta Premium Select flight. Sky Club access is no longer available on international flights in Main Cabin or Delta Comfort+.

Jason Lawenda, the CEO and founder of Mobius Journeys, says, “The lounge limitation will affect the road warrior frequent Delta travelers the most. This will have minimal impact on the average traveler who only flies Delta a handful of times a year.”

Which Credit Cards Are Affected, and Are They Still Worth It?

Credit cards have been an affordable option to enter the Delta Sky Club airport lounges. With these changes, entrance has been limited unless you meet certain spending requirements each year — or in some cases completely eliminated.

— Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express Card. Cardholders receive 10 lounge visits, an annual companion certificate, 15% off award flights, first checked bag free, priority boarding, access to complimentary upgrades and more. For Delta loyalists, paying the $550 annual fee can still make sense.

— Delta SkyMiles Platinum American Express Card. With the loss of Sky Club lounge access, it can be difficult to justify its $250 annual fee unless you maximize the value of the companion ticket. Cardholders receive similar benefits, like priority boarding, first checked bag free and 15% off award flights, with the Delta SkyMiles Gold American Express Card.

— The Platinum Card from American Express. Frequent travelers can still receive tremendous value from the Platinum Card, even if their access to Sky Club lounges is limited. This card provides unlimited access to Centurion, Priority Pass and other lounges at over 1,400 locations around the world, which minimizes the loss of roughly 50 Delta Sky Clubs.

What Should Delta Travelers Do Now?

Changes to the Delta Medallion loyalty program and access to Sky Club lounges have many Delta frequent flyers questioning their loyalty. Determine how frequently you actually visit Sky Club lounges. For many travelers, 10 visits per year (or six with the Platinum Card from American Express) are more than enough.

Travelers who visit Sky Club lounges more than 10 times a year have decisions to make about their travel priorities.

— Purchase a Sky Club membership. Medallion members can purchase a Sky Club membership to retain unlimited entrance to Delta lounges.

— Spend more on your card. Reserve and The Platinum Card members can earn unlimited visits by spending $75,000 in a calendar year.

— Change your Delta Platinum card. It is time to either upgrade to the Reserve or downgrade to the Gold, depending on how you travel.

— Choose a different airline. American Airlines and United Airlines still provide unlimited entry to their lounges to travelers with their premium credit cards.

The Bottom Line

Premium credit cards no longer provide unlimited Delta Sky Club access unless you spend $75,000 per year. Many travelers will remain unaffected, but frequent travelers might be better off purchasing a Sky Club membership instead of paying a premium annual fee.

