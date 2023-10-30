VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Veterans Day events
Daqo: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Daqo: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 30, 2023, 7:06 AM

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) on Monday reported a loss of $6.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shanghai-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents.

The solar panel parts maker posted revenue of $484.8 million in the period.

