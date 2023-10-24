Danaher: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Danaher Corp. (DHR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $1.13 billion. On a per-share…

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Danaher Corp. (DHR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $1.13 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Washington-based company said it had profit of $1.51. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.02 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.83 per share.

The industrial and medical device maker posted revenue of $6.87 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.61 billion.

